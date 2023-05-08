WOKING marksman Pádraig Amond is optimistic about the club’s future – but he regrets how this season ended.
The Kingfield side finished fourth in the Vanarama National League but were beaten 2-1 by Bromley on Wednesday last week in the first stage of the play-offs.
And Amond, who made 49 competitive appearances for the Cards since his summer move from Newport County, told the News & Mail: “We’ve just got to pick ourselves up.
“For the club, this season has been a good stepping stone. To go from where they were when the manager [Darren Sarll] took over to where the club are now, it’s taken a huge step both on and off the pitch.
“Next season, we’ll be ready to go again, and we’ll want to right the wrongs of this season.
“It’s been brilliant playing for the club and helping them try to move to the next level.
“Hopefully we’ll be more successful next season.”
The 35-year-old, who netted 13 times this season and was on hand to set up a further 11 goals for team-mates, said of the play-off defeat: “We’re disappointed to finish the way we did after it had been such a good season for us.
“The show we put on that night wasn’t good enough and it wasn’t what we’re capable of.
“Unfortunately, we’ve now got to spend the summer thinking about that performance – because from our point of view, [at 1-0 up] we had the game in our own hands.”
For the full interview, see the 11 May issue of the News & Mail.