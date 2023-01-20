GOALS win matches – but Woking striker James Daly has heaped praise on the men at the back for their role in the side’s superb 2022-23 season.
Daly, who joined the Cards from Stevenage last summer, told the News & Mail: “We’re trying not to get too carried away with the numbers and runs. Every game presents new challenges.
“But I have to credit the defence and the keeper. They’ve been phenomenal this year, the whole back five, and the fact that we’re conceding zeros and ones every week gives us a chance in any game. They’ve been immense, and it really does help.”
Asked how he maintains his fitness, Daly said: “It’s been difficult, but over the last few seasons I’ve understood my body a lot more and I do a lot of gym work to keep myself in the best shape possible.
“Sometimes I probably need to get told to just slow down a little bit.
“I’m always dealing with discomfort – especially as you go through the mid-stages of the season, where you know you’re never going to be 100%.”
For the full interview, see the 26 January issue of the News & Mail.