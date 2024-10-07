Woking started their National League Cup group stage campaign with a penalty shoot-out defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion’s under-21s.
The Cards came back from 2-0 down to force a 2-2 draw and take the match to penalties.
Brighton broke the deadlock after 33 minutes when Josh Duffus fired home.
Ruari McConville doubled Brighton’s lead on 55 minutes when he headed past Cards keeper Ollie Webber.
The Cards pulled a goal back in the 90th minute when Jamie Andrews drilled his strike into the bottom corner.
Woking equalised in stoppage time when Andrews’ free kick was glanced in by Dion Kelly-Evans, but the visitors won 4-3 on penalties.