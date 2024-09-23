Woking drew 1-1 at AFC Fylde in the National League on Saturday.
The Cards started brightly, controlling possession from the off and trying to look for an opening in the AFC Fylde backline.
They created an early opportunity for Charley Kendall, who lashed his shot well wide. The Coasters then tried to catch the Cards out on the break through Gavin Massey, whose run was stopped by a sliding Dan Moss.
The first shot on goal for the Coasters fell to Massey, who hit a tame effort towards an untroubled Will Jaaskalainen.
With half an hour gone, a quickly taken free was lofted precisely into the path of Danny Ormerod. Ormerod controlled expertly and fired a powerful shot goalwards, but it was matched by a strong Jaaskalainen hand to deny the hosts the opener.
Fylde continued to cause problems on both wings and created an opening for Ormerod, who curled well over from the right-hand side of the box.
In first-half added time, the Woking fans were celebrating as the ball was in the back of the net after Moss picked up a loose ball and slotted past a number of defenders. But the joy was short lived, as a foul on Fylde keeper Ben Winterbottom was picked up by the referee.
Shortly after the restart, in the 49th minute a quick give and go off a free kick from Joe Riley and Nick Haughton saw the latter curl a low driven shot into the bottom right-hand corner from 25 yards to give the hosts the lead. It was his ninth goal in ten games.
The Coasters continued to pile on the pressure as a quick move teed up Massey, who rattled the woodwork with a curling effort. Woking started to show more positive signs as Dale Gorman played Jamie Andrews in, but he dragged his shot wide.
In the 65th minute Woking won a corner and Gorman lofted the ball into the middle. It was met by the head of Lewis Walker, who powered home to pull the Cards back level.
With the travelling Cards now in full voice Woking started to create more opportunities. The ball was played across the midfield and Jermaine Anderson was slipped in behind. He used his physicality well to work the ball to substitute Matt Ward, whose shot flew agonisingly over.
With three strikers on the pitch at once, Woking were attacking in full force. Ward slipped in fellow substitute Tom Leahy, whose effort from a narrow angle was blocked. Fylde then broke and a low driven cross was put into the middle, but a superb sliding block from Moss stopped a certain goal.
It was end to end football in the last ten minutes with Raheem Conte driving into the Fylde box and going down as the referee waved away appeals for a penalty. With a few minutes to go Conte found Leahy, who teed up Gorman on the edge of the box. The Woking captain fired a powerful shot goalwards, but it was straight at Winterbottom.
Fylde created a shooting opportunity but a superb block from substitute Dion Kelly-Evans stopped the threat. Woking once again pushed forward with seconds remaining and Andrews worked the ball to Ward, who beat his man and chipped the ball narrowly over the bar.
By Toby Farrell