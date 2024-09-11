Woking won 1-0 against Wealdstone in the National League at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
Michael Doyle made three changes to the side that drew with Braintree, with a first start for Tom Leahy, who replaced Charley Kendall. Lewis Walker replaced Jamie Andrews as the Cards went with two up front, with Jermaine Anderson in for Ben Wynter.
The visitors lined up with former Woking players Jack Cook and Max Kretzschmar in their starting 11, and were skippered by former Watford defender Adrian Mariappa.
As the rain hammered down at the Laithwaite, Dale Gorman kicked Woking off towards the KRE, and within the opening five minutes Woking had put a decent move together. Good play from Leahy in the channel after being found by Matt Ward saw him cut back towards Walker, but the ball was eventually cleared.
However, as the wind picked up and the rain continued, Wealdstone started to dominate the ball and created a very good chance with just shy of 20 minutes gone. Enzio Boldewijn turned his man and crossed for Henry Sandat, but he flicked narrowly wide with the goal gaping.
Leahy almost fashioned an opportunity out of nothing when he successfully closed down Archie Matthews’ clearance, but the ball looped just wide of the goal. However, Woking had a penalty when Raheem Conte’s burst of pace into the box ended in him being bundled over by Mason Barratt.
Cian Harries stepped up, and slotted just under Matthews to give the Cards the lead after half an hour.
Despite another Boldewijn cross being headed over by Sandat, the first half came to a close without further incident. Not the easiest conditions for either side, but the Cards had a crucial lead thanks to Harries’ spot-kick.
Almost immediately after the break, Leahy found himself bearing down on goal after being set up by Ward, but dragged his effort wide of the target under pressure from defenders.
With the game going flat, both sides made their first change just after the hour mark. For Woking, it was Anderson replaced by Harry Beautyman, while Wealdstone subbed Sandat for Dom Hutchinson.
The new Stones man could hardly have wished for a better chance just minutes after coming on, when Boldewijn once again had the beating of his man, before putting in a low cross towards the back post, and there was Hutchinson who could only bundle wide.
With 80 minutes gone Callum McFarlane was allowed to get a shot off inside the box, forcing a superb save from Will Jaaskelainen low down to his left.
That was as close as Wealdstone came to scoring, as Woking managed the game for the remainder to make it three home wins in a row and back-to-back clean sheets.
A scrappy game in which Wealdstone had their opportunities, but a valuable three points for Michael Doyle’s Cards, who were valiant in their defensive efforts.
Woking: Jaaskelainen, Moss, Harries, Dyche, Conte, Anderson (Beautyman 62), Gorman, Akinola, Walker (Wynter 93), Ward, Leahy (Kendall 77).
Substitutes not used: Webber, Jones, Andrews, Kelly-Evans.
Bookings: Gorman (23), Dyche (60).
Goal: Harries (30 pen).
Wealdstone: Matthews, Cook, Mariappa, Barrett, Boldewijn, Wells-Morrison (Scott 72), Kretzschmar, Georgiou, Obiero (Miller 89), McFarlane, Sandat (Hutchinson 62).
Substitutes not used: Adams, Cesay, Mason.
Bookings: Cook (16), Kretzschmar (28), Georgiou (84).
Attendance: 2,125.
By William Bewsey