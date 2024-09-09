Woking drew 0-0 at Braintree Town in the National League on Saturday.
Cards manager Michael Doyle made four changes following defeat at Rochdale, with Timi Odusina not being risked on Braintree’s surface, replaced by Ben Wynter, while Charley Kendall, Matt Ward and debutant Raheem Conte came in for Dion Kelly-Evans, Deon Moore and Harry Beautyman.
The Iron had drawn their last three before this one, and lined up with former Woking striker Inih Effiong on the bench, as former Barnet talisman John Akinde was preferred to lead the line.
In autumnal conditions, a slow burner of a contest struggled to get going, with Braintree’s physical back line looking strong up against the dynamic Conte and Ward on opposite flanks. Much of the threat posed by the hosts came from set pieces and balls into the box, meaning Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen had to be strong in and around his six-yard box.
Eventually, he was tested after 20 minutes by Chay Cooper, but dealt with the danger accordingly, saving well from the former Colchester and Hartlepool man’s long shot.
Kendall was leading the line alone for much of the contest, and the best chance he got in the first half was his attempted lob over Lucas Covolan, but the Brazilian gathered.
The first half came to a close with neither side coming remotely close to breaking the deadlock, in what was appearing to be a stalemate.
It was more of the same after half time, with the only notable action being Marley Marshall-Miranda’s effort flying over the bar with 20 minutes left.
There was a debut for Millwall loanee Tom Leahy after 73 minutes, with Ward withdrawn. Kendall went off for Lewis Walker with ten minutes left.
Braintree themselves made all four of their available changes as Angelo Harrop dealt with a depleted squad; two players were on international duty, Matt Robinson was unable to play because of his loan agreement and Christie Ward, Paris Lock and Frankie Terry were all signed on loan before this fixture to bolster the Braintree squad.
It should therefore be unsurprising that this one was a damp squib of a fixture, as Braintree have now drawn three of their last four games 0-0, seemingly lacking options themselves while the Cards will look to bed in the likes of Conte and Leahy over the next few weeks.
The Cards will host Oldham Athletic on Saturday, with the opportunity to pick up more home points after two wins in their first three games at the Laithwaite Community Stadium this season.
Woking: Jaaskelainen, Moss, Wynter, Harries, Dyche, Conte, Gorman, Akinola, Andrews, Ward (Leahy 73), Kendall (Walker 80).
Substitutes not used: Anderson, Beautyman, Jones, Kelly-Evans, Webber.
Bookings: Gorman (33), Wynter (84).
Braintree Town: Covolan, Terry, Fyfield, Grimwood, Langston, Vennings, Marshall-Miranda, Lisbie (Lock 89), Cooper (Ward 82), Blackwell (Powell 66), Akinde (Effiong 75).
Attendance: 1,129.
By William Bewsey
Tom Leahy has joined Woking on loan from Millwall until January.
The 20-year-old centre-forward came through the Millwall academy and played for their under-18 and under-23 sides.
Leahy scored against Real Murcia in pre-season following a contract extension, and was on the bench for Millwall’s first Championship game of the season against Watford before making his debut against Bristol City.