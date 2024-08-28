Under a cloudy sky Adam Campbell got the game underway with Woking in their traditional red, white and black and Hartlepool in their sky blue. Hartlepool started brightly, and in the second minute a clean passing move on the far side of the Woking penalty area saw Joe Grey find himself in the box. He unleashed a low driven shot into the bottom left-hand corner past an outstretched Will Jaaskelainen to fire the visitors into the lead.