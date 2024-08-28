Woking produced a superb comeback to beat Hartlepool United 3-2 in the National League.
Michael Doyle’s side came into the game looking to make it three wins on the bounce, but were prepared for a tricky task against an unbeaten Hartlepool side managed by Darren Sarll. Pools had the best defensive record in the league having conceded just one goal in their opening four matches.
Doyle opted to make three changes to the line-up that were victorious at Ebbsfleet. Timi Odusina dropped out of the squad, while Deon Moore and Harry Beautyman dropped to the bench. They were replaced by Ben Wynter, Lewis Walker and Jermaine Anderson.
Sarll made three changes to the Hartlepool side that drew with Wealdstone. Former Card Billy Sass-Davies was called up into the starting line-up, as were Nicky Featherstone and Kieron Freeman. Anthony Mancini, Luke Waterfall and Louis Stephenson were dropped from the starting line-up.
Under a cloudy sky Adam Campbell got the game underway with Woking in their traditional red, white and black and Hartlepool in their sky blue. Hartlepool started brightly, and in the second minute a clean passing move on the far side of the Woking penalty area saw Joe Grey find himself in the box. He unleashed a low driven shot into the bottom left-hand corner past an outstretched Will Jaaskelainen to fire the visitors into the lead.
Hartlepool continued to press and another quick passing move resulted in Freeman having the time to shoot, but his effort was blocked. In the ninth minute, after a quick one-two on the far side, Grey drove towards the box and smashed a powerful shot into the top left-hand corner to make it 2-0.
In the 12th minute, a quick free kick from Walker found Dan Moss in space. The wing back drove forward and dropped it into captain Dale Gorman, who played an incisive pass into Anderson in space. He found Walker unmarked at the back post who tucked it away, but the linesman's flag went up shortly afterwards for an offside.
Jack Hunter left a late tackle on Tunji Akinola and received a yellow card. A minute later he left a reckless tackle on Moss and received his marching orders from the referee in the 24th minute. The resulting free kick was whipped low and a Hartlepool player appeared to have handled the ball but the referee awarded a corner. Cian Harries received a booking for his appeals.
Woking began to control the game now that the Pools were down to ten but lacked the creativity required to break down Hartlepool’s backline.
Gorman got the second half underway, with the Cards controlling the ball from the off. In the 51st minute, a Jamie Andrews cross found Walker, who managed to control the ball and fire a half-volley towards the bottom corner but Joel Dixon was able to push it away. After increasing pressure, substitute Matt Ward fired a well-struck shot towards goal from 30 yards out but Dixon claimed it easily.
Ward dribbled cleverly across the edge of the Hartlepool box and drew a foul from Sass-Davies, who went into the referee’s book. The resulting free kick was fired just wide by Gorman.
A superb cross-field move by Woking resulted in a Andrews cross which found Ward on the far side, who juggled the ball over the defender’s boot and fired an unstoppable finish into the left-hand corner.
Moss then launched a last-ditch tackle from a wayward Gorman pass and played it into Ward, who set up Akinola. His shot was deflected into the roof of the net by Moore on 79 minutes to put Woking back on level terms.
Woking continued to push forward with all the momentum as the game entered the final ten minutes. Ward played a tidy pass to Charley Kendall who turned swiftly to shoot, but his shot flew just over the bar. In the 86th minute a Gorman corner found the head of substitute Moore who flicked just wide.
In the 91st minute, Ward pulled the ball back to a waiting Beautyman, who fired a half-volley into the back of the net to send the KRE into raptures. Doyle ran up the touchline in elation as the Laithwaite Community Stadium erupted.
The referee blew his whistle for full time and the comeback was complete. The Cards beat Hartlepool and their former manager 3-2 in sublime fashion and made it three wins from three in an incredible game in front of the DAZN cameras.
By Toby Farrell