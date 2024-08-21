Woking picked up their first three points of the National League season with a 1-0 victory at home to Dagenham & Redbridge.
Michael Doyle responded to the 2-0 defeat at home to Gateshead with three changes, as the suspended Dion Kelly-Evans made way along with Jermaine Anderson and Charley Kendall, who were both on the bench. In came Tunji Akinola and Lewis Walker for their first starts of the season, alongside returning captain Dale Gorman.
The Daggers kicked off towards the KRE, and dominated the ball from the off. But it was a strike from distance that forced the first chance of the game. Six minutes in, a dipping shot from range by Tom Eastman was parried well by Woking keeper Will Jaaskelainen, who eventually recovered to gather after a scramble inside the six-yard area.
After the 20-minute mark, Woking began to start to threaten the Daggers. If Harry Beautyman’s effort wasn’t scuffed, Walker might have had a tap in when the former slalomed his way into the visitors’ penalty area.
It was Beautyman who had the first Woking shot on target after 35 minutes when Dan Moss’ flick-on fell into his path, but Elliot Justham was on hand to gather to his right. Half-time arrived with this one firmly a stalemate, as Dagenham dominated the ball but neither side was able to create anything clear cut.
In the 53rd minute, a low cross from Frank Vincent was met by the head of Josh Rees, but he was unable to find the far corner with his flick. Then, a Woking corner minutes later was just cleared off the line with Walker looking to prod home after a back-post header.
With the game rather uneventful, Cards manager Michael Doyle rolled the dice for the first time in the 69th minute, bringing off Gorman for Charley Kendall. He then brought on Matt Ward for Walker ten minutes later, who helped create an instant impact.
The substitute ran in behind the Dagenham defence before falling to the floor, but there was Kendall to smash into the top corner past the hapless Justham. That was all that was required for a big three points under the Laithwaite Community Stadium lights, with Dagenham unable to respond in the time remaining.
Woking picked up the three points after producing a solid performance against a side who were coming off the back of four points from their opening two games.
Woking: Jaaskelainen, Moss, Odusina, Harries, Dyche, Jones, Gorman (Kendall 69), Beautyman (Anderson 92), Akinola, Andrews, Walker (Ward 79).
Subs not used: Webber, Lewis, Smith, Wynter.
Goal: Kendall (80).
Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Vincent (Ling 77), Hessenthaler, Eastman, Pereira, Rees (Umerah 77), Hill (Remy 84), N’Guessan, Rendall (Stephenson 86), Morias, Kalambayi.
Subs not used: Woodhouse, Phipps, Rutherford.
Bookings: Rendall (41), Morias (62).
Attendance: 2,103.
Sponsors’ man of the match: Tunji Akinola put in a combative shift in the heart of midfield, earning him the man of the match award.
By William Bewsey