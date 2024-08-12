Woking kicked off their National League campaign with a 1-0 defeat at last season’s play-off semi-finalists Altrincham.
In overcast conditions, Woking kicked off towards the Golf Road End, pressing high and almost forcing a chance inside the first 30 seconds after Charley Kendall teed up Dennon Lewis, but a good tackle from Lewis Banks prevented the danger.
Woking had a chance six minutes in when a whipped cross from the right-hand side found Kendall inside the box, but he couldn’t quite divert his effort goalbound. A minute later, Deon Moore got on the end of a ball inside the six-yard box, forcing a good save from Ethan Ross with his feet.
The game then turned on its head with 11 minutes gone, Altrincham’s Eddy Jones receiving an early bath for a crunching challenge on Cian Harries down the right-hand side of the pitch, leaving the home fans incensed.
However, with their first effort of the game after 27 minutes, Altrincham substitute Tylor Golden curled into the top corner from the edge of the box, unleashing a pearler past the outstretched dive of Will Jaaskelainen.
Despite a quiet period in the game up until half-time, Woking created an opening through the hold-up play of Kendall. He slalomed inside the box, feeding Dion Kelly-Evans, and his shot took a slight deflection before being kicked away by Ross in the Alty goal.
Michael Doyle made his first substitution at the interval, with Harry Beautyman replacing Kelly-Evans, as the Cards looked for more attacking output.
With Dale Gorman already booked for his reaction to the challenge by Jones, a late challenge by the dugouts on Tom Crawford gave the referee no choice but to even it up at ten men each, giving the midfielder his marching orders.
Altrincham nearly reacted to this immediately, with a passage of play including a number of huge blocks and clearances from Woking defenders, which ended in an offside decision favouring the Cards.
As the game appeared to open up, Dan Moss delivered a ball towards the area, and Beautyman’s flick was just wide of the far post, ending a chaotic period.
A golden opportunity with 67 minutes gone came the hosts’ way when the ball broke kindly for Justin Amaluzor, but a strong save from Jaaskelainen with his feet kept the score at 1-0.
The game continued in a scrappy manner until stoppage time. Woking had the ball in the net courtesy of Beautyman, but the offside flag had gone up long before. It finished 1-0, with a scrappy affair going the way of the hosts thanks to a goal fit to win any game.
Woking return to home league action on Saturday, facing a Gateshead side fresh off the back of a 5-1 thumping of Ebbsfleet United.
Woking: Jaaskelainen, Moss, Odusina, Harries, Dyche, Lewis, Gorman, Kelly-Evans (Beautyman 45), Andrews (Jones 86), Kendall, Moore (Anderson 61).
Sent off: Gorman (53).
Altrincham: Ross, Banks, E Jones, Baines (J Jones 91), Cooper, Osborne, Newby (Linney 81), Amaluzor (Wilson 77), Haygarth (Golden 14), Crawford, Nuttall (Reddin 84).
Goal: Golden (27).
Sent off: E Jones (11).
Attendance: 1,548 (176 Woking).
By William Bewsey