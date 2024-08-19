Woking slipped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Gateshead in the National League on Saturday afternoon.
Cards manager Michael Doyle made three changes to the side defeated at Altrincham last week, with the suspended Dale Gorman replaced by Jermaine Anderson, while Harry Beautyman and Jacob Jones came in for Deon Moore and Dennon Lewis.
Gateshead made just one change from the team which defeated Ebbsfleet 5-1.
In front of a sun-kissed Laithwaite Community Stadium, the hosts led by captain Dion Kelly-Evans kicked towards the KRE, with the first attack falling their way inside three minutes. Good work from Charley Kendall down the left wing saw his deep cross met at the back post by the head of Dan Moss, but a deflection took the sting out of the effort.
An even bigger chance fell Woking’s way a minute later, with Kendall sent through on goal by Jermaine Anderson. Tiernan Brooks stood firm in the Heed goal, parrying away from danger.
However, Gateshead somehow didn’t put themselves one up with nine minutes gone, when Luke Hannant’s cross was perfect for Owen Oseni to seemingly slide home. But there was Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen, somehow diving full stretch to keep the ball out via the post, and then scramble behind for a corner.
Gateshead’s Jacob Butterfield then nearly found the far corner from just inside the box, but his effort nestled wide.
The game erupted into life with 13 minutes gone, as Luke Hannant appeared to tussle with Jacob Jones on the ground, before a Gateshead break ended in Kelly-Evans putting a high and late tackle on Greg Olley, who was stretchered off. Kelly-Evans was sent off.
After a stoppage nearly lasting an hour, play resumed with a Gateshead free kick. The Heed started controlling the game with an extra man, and Butterfield was the first to test Jaaskelainen, forcing him into a good save to his right.
Gateshead took the lead with 43 minutes gone when Kenton Richardson’s shot took a wicked deflection and gave Jaaskelainen no chance, flying into the bottom right-hand corner. The score remained 1-0 at half-time.
With 55 minutes gone, yet another brilliant save from Jaaskelainen denied Oseni. His header from inside the six-yard box was brilliantly parried away from danger by the Finn.
With 79 minutes gone, Gateshead killed the game when a nicely whipped cross from Regan Booty was headed home by substitute Mark Beck, as the Heed’s man advantage once again told.
Jaaskelainen was needed once again to save from a close range Beck flick as the visitors turned on the style. With just a minute left, he denied Callum Whelan down to his left to keep the deficit at two goals.
Woking: Jaaskelainen, Moss, Odusina (Walker 70), Harries, Dyche, Jones, Beautyman, Kelly-Evans, Andrews (Smith 81), Kendall (Ward 60), Anderson (Akinola 50).
Sub not used: Webber.
Booked: Andrews (41), Anderson (46), Odusina (51), Moss (71).
Sent off: Kelly-Evans (14).
Gateshead: Brooks, Tinkler (Belehouan 14 (Beck 70)), Richardson, Storey, Butterfield, Booty, Oseni (Allan 84), Whelan, Hannant, Olley (Worman 14), Newton (Adom 64).
Subs not used: Moss, McGowan.
Goals: Richardson (43), Beck (79).
Booked: Newton (60).
Attendance: 2,099.
By William Bewsey