Woking earned a second successive National League win with a comprehensive 3-0 victory at Ebbsfleet United.
Michael Doyle made just the solitary change to the side victorious over Dagenham & Redbridge, with Lewis Walker dropping to the bench in place of Deon Moore. Matt Ward and Charley Kendall also made the bench, with former Cards Toby Edser and Jim Kellermann both starting for the hosts.
After a torrential downpour had cleared the Kuflink Stadium, Jamie Andrews kicked the Cards off towards the Plough End. The Fleet got in behind the Woking defence with six minutes gone, when Franklin Domi fed Dominic Poleon, but Cian Harries got back to put in a crucial block.
The hosts were looking to break quickly at every opportunity, and when Mark Cousins’ drop kick found Poleon in on goal, it took some serious recovery pace from Timi Odusina to intervene and force the ball behind for a corner.
The first big chance of the game fell the way of Harry Beautyman after 24 minutes after a good flick on by Moore, but his left-footed shot was safely gathered by Mark Cousins. A good move from the hosts ended in Poleon chesting the ball into the path of Dominic Samuel, but his low drive was pushed behind by Will Jaaskelainen.
Woking took the lead with a superb header after 34 minutes when a whipped free-kick delivery from Gorman was powered home by Max Dyche, who looped his effort past the outstretched Cousins and into the corner.
With half-time looming, more good work from Odusina was required to stop Poleon from firing a shot towards goal from inside the box, the centre-back sliding to send the ball behind for a corner. Despite more Fleet pressure, Woking held on to take a 1-0 lead into the break.
Immediately after the break, a miscued cross from Gorman was spilled by Cousins. Jacob Jones had the chance to shoot from a narrow angle, but he was unable to get any control on the strike.
Moore then fashioned a chance for himself when he turned past Luke O’Neill, but his shot flew over the bar. Ebbsfleet then came to life in the 66th minute when Poleon was played through, but an important block from Harries, followed by an intervention from Jaaskelainen, saw the ball cleared to safety.
Woking were gift-wrapped a second goal after 78 minutes when substitute Craig Tanner played his fellow sub Kendall in on goal, and he curled home into the corner with his left foot to send the travelling Cards barmy.
In the 90th minute, Ebbsfleet had a chance to get back into the game when Samuel played in substitute Jephte Tanga, but he fired wide across Jaaskelainen’s goal.
The icing was put firmly on the cake in the 93rd minute when substitute Ward danced past the Fleet defence, before firing an unstoppable curler past Cousins to cap off a superb Woking display.
Woking: Jaaskelainen, Moss, Odusina (Wynter 96), Harries, Dyche, Jones (Lewis 51), Gorman, Beautyman (Anderson 92), Akinola, Andrews (Ward 82), Moore (Kendall 57).
Ebbsfleet United: Cousins, O’Neill (Tanga 63), Page, Cordner, Kellermann (Wright 63), Samuel, Poleon (Cundle 79), Domi (Tanner 72), Edser, Chapman, Dallison.
By William Bewsey