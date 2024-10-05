Woking picked up an impressive point with a 1-1 draw at home to high-flying York City in the National League.
Dan Moss’ 55th-minute header gave the Cards the lead, but Lennell John-Lewis’ 82nd-minute penalty earned the visitors a share of the spoils in front of a crowd of 2,361 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
The visitors had the first shot on target of the evening in the seventh minute when Callum Harriott’s 25-yarder was well held by Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen.
Woking had their first effort on target four minutes later when Adam Chicksen’s shot was easily held by York keeper Harrison Male.
The Cardinals went close again five minutes later when a long free kick was dropped by Male and fell to Ben Wynter, who fired his effort over the bar.
The hosts went close from another set piece three minutes later when a quickly-taken corner was headed over the bar by Lewis Walker.
Jaaskelainen was then called into action in the 23rd minute when he comfortably held Dipo Akinyemi’s shot.
York thought they had won a penalty a minute later when Joe Felix went down in the box, but referee Sunny Singh Gill waved away the visitors’ appeals.
The Cardinals appealed for a penalty four minutes later when Raheem Conte went down in the box, but Gill waved play on.
The Minstermen nearly broke the deadlock on 31 minutes when Harriott’s excellent low ball across the box was superbly cleared by Wynter.
The visitors went close again two minutes later when Ricky Agular’s effort was superbly saved by Jaaskelainen from close range after a swift attack.
Felix was next to try his luck for the Minstermen, but his effort flew wide of Jaaskelainen’s goal.
The Cards had a superb chance to take the lead in the 35th minute when Jamie Andrews’ excellent cross picked out Walker, but his close-range header was straight at Male.
Conte then went close for the hosts three minutes later, but his header went wide of the far post.
The Minstermen created a good chance on 39 minutes when Akinyemi rolled the ball back to Alex Hunt on the edge of the box, but his shot was well blocked by Cian Harries.
The visitors had one more chance before the break when Callum Howe headed over from Hunt’s corner.
York created the first chance of the second half when Harriott cut in from the right on 50 minutes, but his shot was well held by Jaaskelainen at his near post.
The Cards took the lead five minutes later when Conte did superbly down the left and delivered a delicious cross which was emphatically headed home by the unmarked Moss from close range.
York nearly got back on level terms almost immediately, but Felix’s low shot from the edge of the box was superbly parried away by Jaaskelainen.
Harriott cut in from the right again in the 58th minute, but his shot was again held by Jaaskelainen at his near post.
The visitors went close again on 70 minutes when substitute John-Lewis headed over the bar at the near post from Felix’s cross.
York continued to push for a leveller and Marvin Armstrong rolled the ball across the box to Tyrese Sinclair in the 73rd minute, but his shot was deflected behind for a corner.
Sinclair went close again from the resulting corner, but he headed over the bar.
The visitors’ pressure eventually told when they were awarded a penalty for a handball by Dion Kelly-Evans. John-Lewis held his nerve from the spot and superbly fired his penalty into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
John-Lewis nearly won the game for the Minstermen in the 87th minute, but his header went wide of the far post.
Harries went close for the Cardinals in the 90th minute, but his volley went over the bar and the spoils were shared.
Next up for Woking is a home game against National League South outfit Slough Town in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday, October 12 (3pm kick-off).