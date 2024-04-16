Woking slipped to a 2-0 defeat at York City in the National League on Saturday to remain in danger of relegation.
In front of a sell-out crowd, Woking started well. Ricky Korboa nabbed the ball off keeper George Sykes-Kenworthy, but fired wide of the near post, before a corner hit the unmarked Scott Cuthbert at the back post.
York responded with a swift counter-attack with ten minutes gone. A sumptuous ball into Maz Kouhyar was well controlled by the winger, but his finish was wayward and no trouble for Will Jaaskelainen. Another break, this time down the right-hand side after Dipo Akinyemi fed Marvin Armstrong, saw the latter fire wide.
With half an hour gone, Jaaskelainen was called into action for the first time when Danny Amos slid in Billy Chadwick, but the Finn was out quickly to smother the shot. A big chance on 36 minutes saw Kouhyar find Akinyemi unmarked inside the box, but the striker was unable to find the target with his header.
There was still time for Amos to fire across goal, but it was goalless at the break. York were the stronger side for the last 20 minutes of the half, but the Cards held firm.
York started the second half with the same tempo they finished the first with. Three minutes into the half, Lenell John-Lewis headed over from a free kick. York got the breakthrough just shy of the hour mark, when a low finish from Chadwick found the bottom corner.
York doubled their lead after 73 minutes thanks to an excellent strike from Akinyemi. The forward let fly from the edge of the box after superb build up play, finding the top corner. The Minstermen were able to see the game out to secure a crucial three points.
By William Bewsey