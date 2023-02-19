WOKING’S Rohan Ince is hoping to settle a score with his former club Maidenhead United when the sides meet at The Laithwaite Community Stadium in a fortnight.
The midfielder was on the losing side when the teams met at York Road in September and a 74th-minute strike from Emile Acquah proved the difference.
But since that defeat, the Cards have gone from strength to strength and have a foothold in the Vanarama National League play-offs places.
Ince spent the 2020-21 season with the Berkshire side, making 30 appearances for them. He signed for Woking in the summer of 2021.
And the former Chelsea academy player, with more than 120 Football League appearances to his name, told the News & Mail: “It’s not so much it’s my old side, but they beat us earlier in the season – so we’ve got to get some revenge.
“I remember that game and we didn’t perform too well.”
However, Ince is very happy with how the season is panning out.
He said: “We’ve got quite a special team and I’m enjoying the season. I feel proud to be a Woking player and I’m enjoying working under the gaffer [Darren Sarll] with all my team-mates.
“We’ve got a team of honest players and we all play hard for each other.
“I can look around the changing room and I trust all my team-mates to go out on to the pitch and give their all. We’ve got a really good group.”
For the full interview, see the 23 February issue of the News & Mail, in shops now.