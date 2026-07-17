Woking have thanked the club’s fans for their support ahead of the new season, while also highlighting an update regarding access to the Seymours Community Stand.
A Woking FC statement said: “Ahead of the 2026-27 season, Woking Football Club would like to thank all of our supporters for their incredible backing. Your support continues to play a huge part in creating a fantastic matchday atmosphere at the Laithwaite Community Stadium, and we can’t wait to welcome you back for another exciting campaign.
“We’d like to make supporters aware of an important update regarding access to the Seymours Community Stand.
“Supporters who purchase a standing ticket will not be able to migrate into the Seymours Community Stand or Family Stand on matchdays during the 2026-27 season. This will help us ensure the stand remains available for those who have purchased seating tickets and provide a more consistent matchday experience for everyone.
“Standing ticket holders will still have the freedom to move between our standing areas, including Moaners’ Corner and the Chris Lane Terrace, allowing supporters to enjoy the atmosphere from different areas of the ground throughout the game.
“Supporters who have purchased a seating ticket for the Seymours Community Stand will continue to have the flexibility to move into the standing areas should they wish.
“We appreciate this is a change from previous seasons and thank supporters for their understanding and continued co-operation. Our priority is to provide the best possible matchday experience for all fans while ensuring each area of the stadium can be enjoyed as intended.
“We’d also like to take the time to encourage supporters to purchase their tickets online ahead of games for this upcoming season.
“As a club, we are looking to become more sustainable and cut down on our use of paper to better the environment and our carbon footprint. Paper tickets will be available only on one turnstile per entry point, but online ticket purchases will be available up until half-time. Fans will still be able to print their own tickets for use.
“Thank you once again for your outstanding support. We look forward to seeing the Cardinals faithful back in full voice throughout the 2026-27 season.”
By Benjamin Parker
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