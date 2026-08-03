Woking interim manager Craig Ross was happy with his side’s performance after they ended their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 win at Eastbourne Borough.
Second-half goals from Sean Adarkwa, Taylan Harris and Josh Ayres fired the Cards to victory at the Connect Management Stadium.
“There's still things we can work on, but the progress we've made is really good,” said Ross.
“The boys needed a bit more work. They needed to be fitter and needed a bit more understanding in what was required during the game.
“There’s been loads of messages we've worked on. The intensity in training has been brilliant and the lads have been fantastic. I think we're in a really good place.”
Ross is looking forward to Woking’s opening game of the season at home to Sutton United on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
“We know we've got still got work to do,” said Ross.
“We'll be back in the training ground tidying up and improving things, but we can go into the week with a real focus on Sutton on Saturday.”
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