WOKING frontman Rhys Browne has issued a rallying call to his team-mates ahead of February’s busy schedule.
The former Wealdstone player told the News & Mail: “We’ve got a lot of games coming up next month. We won’t really have a lot of time to sit and think about it.
“We’ll just have to keep rocking up to every game, pulling out performances and pulling out results as much as we can.
“This is the business end of the season now, so it’s time to roll your sleeves up and just get on with it. Fight through your battles. Fight through your niggles and your little injuries and get this [the season] over the line.”
For the full interview, see the 26 January issue of the News & Mail.