Woking wrapped up their pre-season campaign with an emphatic 3-0 win at Eastbourne Borough.
Second-half goals from Sean Adarkwa, Taylan Harris and Josh Ayres fired the Cards to victory at the Connect Management Stadium.
The Cards nearly took the lead on 17 minutes, but Matt Ward’s effort landed on the roof of the net.
The visitors went even close five minutes later when Aiden O’Brien’s effort was saved by Eastbourne keeper Lewis Carey.
O’Brien was denied by Carey again in the 37th minute, as the Cards continued to press for an opener.
Woking took the lead on 55 minutes when Harrison Sohna squared the ball across the box for Adarkwa to tap home into an empty net.
The Cards doubled their advantage four minutes later when Harris cut in from the right and fired his effort home.
Woking scored their third of the afternoon in the 83rd minute when Timmy Akinola’s ball found Ayres, who picked out the bottom corner.
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