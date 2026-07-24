The Martin Tyler Performance Centre was officially opened on an excellent evening at the Cardinals in the Community (CITC) facilities at Woking College.
The evening began with an opportunity for some of those who are part of the academy football programme to enjoy the newly-laid 3G pitch.
The under-12 to under 14-girls enjoyed a well-structured training session, while the under-11 and under-12 boys enjoyed an eight-a-side game which ended 5-3.
CITC chairman Sam Loxton outlined the work of the charity through the academy, and in the community, before introducing Martin Tyler.
Tyler, who spoke of being ‘honoured’ and ‘humbled’ by the naming of the centre, fell in love with Woking FC on his first visit at the age of eight, in 1953, and has been an assistant manager, coach and lifelong fan of the club.
After the official opening, Woking’s Elite Development Squad played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Corinthian-Casuals.
Tyler took the kick-off, before assuming his usual position propping up the dugout.
Woking took the lead on 12 minutes, Joel Jennison-Leppa heading a Casuals’ corner clear to Will Ledbury, whose through ball played in Nick Alves to slot across the keeper into the bottom corner.
The visitors equalised on 22 minutes, Frazier Osunkoya hitting a fine low drive from the edge of the penalty area. Jordan Brooks tapped in to put the Casuals 2-1 up after 28 minutes.
Woking equalised on 47 minutes. Will Richards and Alves exchanged passes before Richards drove home from ten yards.
Jack Butler put the visitors back in front on 67 minutes, but Woking would score the final goal on 80 minutes.
Joshua Allan kept the Cards in the game with an excellent save from a header at a corner, before Harvey Johnson’s powerful shot was parried to Richards who turned the ball home to make it 3-3.
By Ian Tilley
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