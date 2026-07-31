Woking end their pre-season campaign with a trip to Isthmian League Premier Division outfit Eastbourne Borough today (Saturday, August 1).
The match at Priory Lane will kick-off at 3pm.
Woking started their pre-season with a 2-1 win at Southern League Premier South side Sholing, before losing 2-1 at home to Championship outfit Portsmouth, losing 1-0 at National League South side Braintree Town and losing 2-0 at home to League One outfit Reading.
The Cards will start their 2026-27 National League campaign with a home game against Sutton United on Saturday, August 8 (3pm kick-off).
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