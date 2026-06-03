Woking have announced that they have extended the early bird pricing window for fans to buy their 2026-27 season ticket.
The early bird pricing window had been scheduled to end on Sunday, May 31, but the Cards have confirmed that they have now extended the deadline to midnight on Sunday, June 7.
A Woking FC statement said: “Following feedback from supporters and discussions with the Supporter Liaison Group, we have taken the decision to extend the early bird season ticket window by one final week.
“With the early bird deadline arriving earlier than in previous seasons, feedback received in recent weeks suggested that supporters would welcome a little more time to secure the lowest available pricing.
“We want as many supporters as possible to take advantage of our best-value season ticket pricing, so the early bird period will now remain open until midnight on June 7.
“We would like to thank supporters for their continued support and helpful feedback.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.