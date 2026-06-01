Woking have confirmed the departure of right-back Aaron Drewe after he failed to agree terms on a new contract with the club.
The 25-year-old joined the Cards from Oxford City last summer.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “We brought Aaron in from the level below and he developed into one of our most consistent performers, while being another notable example of our recruitment model and commitment to player development.
“We were in discussions with Aaron long before the season ended, but it’s important to maintain our values, and the alignment with our longer-term vision, as opposed to being driven by emotions.
“I personally look forward to watching Aaron’s career continue to evolve – but want to assure our supporters we were very much prepared for this outcome and are ready to move forward.”
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