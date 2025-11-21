Woking exited the Surrey Senior Cup with a 2-1 defeat at home to Cobham in the second round.
The Cards approached the encounter with a squad primarily consisting of academy players, supplemented by first-team players Aiden O’Brien, Josh Osude, Ashley Boatswain and Sam Ashford.
The closest Woking came to a lead in the early stages was when Quincy Patterson’s tenth-minute corner was nodded narrowly over the bar by Tom Dryer.
The Cards took the lead in the 19th minute when Osude brought the ball down in the Cobham half, drove into the box and smashed a solo effort into the net past Cobham keeper Harry Cawdron.
Osude’s explosive run forward proved problematic for the visitors in the 27th minute, when he won the Cards a free kick just outside Cobham’s penalty area. Patterson took the free kick and his effort thumped the crossbar as Woking almost established a two-goal cushion.
As the half drew to a close, Woking soaked up pressure from the visitors, who could not force their way back onto level terms before the break. Woking’s final chance of the half fell to Osude, who dragged his shot wide in the first minute of injury time.
Lucas Boxall went close for the hosts in the 55th minute, with an effort which deflected over the bar. Despite some promising play from the Cards, a quick-fire double saw the visitors turn the match on its head.
A 69th-minute free kick from the edge of the box saw Patrick Murray level for Cobham, with Murray’s effort beating Cards keeper Mikey Verga.
The visitors took the lead in the 71st minute when Nic Osborne volleyed in from the edge of the box.
Ultimately, the two goals in quick succession proved costly for the Cards as they exited the Surrey Senior Cup.
By Holly Porter
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.