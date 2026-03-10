Westfield slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Hartley Wintney in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
The hosts took the lead in the fifth minute when Jonny Efedje’s cross from the right wing flew into the top corner.
The Yellas nearly got back on level terms a minute later when Billy Montague’s cross found Finn Evans, who lashed his left-foot effort just wide.
Westfield did equalise on level terms on 11 minutes when Andy Crossley’s pass found Aderi Dede, who drove towards goal before slipping the ball past Hartley Wintney keeper Nick Jupp.
The visitors nearly went ahead in the 33rd minute when Manolis Gogonas burst into the box and his effort forced a good save from Jupp. Westfield went close again nine minutes later when Montague’s close-range effort was superbly blocked by Jupp.
Hartley Wintney regained the lead on 72 minutes when Sam De St Croix thumped home.
