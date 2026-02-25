Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley hailed his side’s gritty display after they won 3-1 at home to Egham Town in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
“It was a real battle,” said Crossley.
“It was probably the biggest physical challenge we've had for a little while.
“I’m really pleased the boys came through it. It was not our finest display but was probably our grittiest display, so I’m pleased with that.
“We're quite a big side ourselves, so to lose a few headers was interesting.
“We had to adapt to that because normally we win a lot of balls in the air.
“Egham knew what they were doing. They're an organised side.
“Egham caused us some problems at times but I thought Lewis Gallifent had a good game in goal for us and made a couple of great saves.
“Overall, it was really pleasing.
“It's good to get the result. It's that stage of the season where you'll take it by hook or by crook. I’m really pleased to get another win.
“The main aim is to get enough points that we're confirmed in the play-offs as soon as possible.
“Hopefully it doesn't go down to the last game. Once the play-offs are confirmed if there's anything else to play for we'll go for it.
“We're setting ourselves different targets. The first target is to confirm the play-offs, it’s as simple as that.
“We're working towards it and we're doing a good job, but things can change quickly.
“If we lose a few on the bounce all of a sudden that brings other teams into it that weren't in it before.
“We're just trying to do our job. The rest will take care of itself.
“We can only control what we do and at the moment we're doing it well.”
