Westfield beat Ascot United 4-1 in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
The Yellas won an early penalty, but Manolis Gogonas’ 13th-minute spot kick was saved by Ascot keeper Kie Plumley.
Gogonas opened the scoring on 29 minutes when his attempted cross sailed over Plumley and into the back of the net. Ascot equalised six minutes later through Kameron English.
The hosts regained the lead in the 54th minute when Gogonas fired his effort past Plumley. Aderi Dede made it 3-1 on 90 minutes when he rounded Plumley and tucked the ball into the empty net.
Michael O’Connor scored Westfield’s fourth in stoppage time when he flicked the ball in.
