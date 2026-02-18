Westfield assistant manager Dave Powell was happy with his side’s performance after they won 4-2 at home to Littlehampton Town in the Isthmian League South Central Division, but felt they should have won by a bigger margin.
“Bearing in mind we hadn't played for a long time I thought we were pretty good,” said Powell.
“We started the game very well and that probably lulled us into a little bit of a false sense of security.
“We didn’t take our foot off the gas but we played like there was no risk in the game and conceded an equaliser.
“Littlehampton had very few chances in the game but the lead up to their first goal was very naive by us.
“We had a lot of opportunities in the first half and felt that would carry on in the second half – and so it proved.
“Our second goal was a really good move. We work on that a lot and it came off really well.
“It's a bit disappointing we haven’t won the game by a clearer margin because I think we were worthy of that.
“Littlehampton’s second goal was a fantastic finish but it was a really disappointing goal because it came from some sloppiness from us. It was a bit of a gift.”
Didi Ndombe scored two of Westfield’s four goals, and Powell was delighted with his performance.
“Didi has been excellent since he came back to the club,” said Powell.
“He hadn’t scored for a while but he got a couple and could have had a hat-trick but for a good save by the keeper towards the end.
“Didi was involved in a lot of good things, particularly in the first half. His second goal was an absolute cracker.
“Finn Evans also scored a really good goal and showed what he's all about.”
