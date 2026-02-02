Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley was delighted with his side’s second-half performance after they won 3-1 at home to Binfield.
Tom Dryer, Shamal Edwards and Finn Evans scored in the second half as the hosts picked up all three points in their first competitive match for four weeks.
“I thought we started really well but there were a few cobwebs at the back end of the first half,” said Crossley.
“We made a couple of small tweaks in the second half and I thought we were much better and deserved the win, so I’m pleased.
“We need to keep our standards high. I was pleased with the second half but I was a bit disappointed with the first half.
“It was good to see a reaction in the second half to get the win.
“Before the game started we looked at our bench and it was one of the strongest benches we've had for a long time, so we knew we could change things if we needed to.
“It was great to have Finn back – he gives us a different option.
“Shamal also came on and him and it was really good to bring some fresh legs on and try to impact the game that way.
“I was really pleased with the substitutes and I thought we definitely deserved to win.
“It's going to be difficult to keep everyone happy but they've all adapted to the fact they're part of the squad.
“With so many games coming up their opportunity will come and honestly I can't praise some of the boys enough for their attitude.”
Crossley was also full of praise for Dryer, who has impressed on a dual-registration at Westfield from Woking.
“Tom has been brilliant for us this season,” said Crossley.
“He's going from strength to strength – he's a really promising talent.”
