Westfield won 4-1 against Farnham Town in a mid-season friendly held on Sheerwater’s 3G pitch at Eastwood Leisure Centre on Saturday.
The match was arranged after Westfield’s Isthmian League South Central Division match at Hartley Wintney was postponed on Saturday morning because an area of the pitch was too soft and was deemed dangerous.
Westfield led 1-0 at half-time against their higher-ranked Southern League Premier South opponents thanks to Jack Knight’s first goal for the club.
Aderi Dede and the returning Finn Evans (2) were on target in the second half as the Yellas ran out convincing winners.
Finn Evans scored two goals (Photo: Westfield FC) (Westfield FC)
