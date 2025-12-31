Westfield assistant manager Jake Baxter was delighted with his side’s performance after they won 1-0 at home to Hanworth Villa in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
“I’m massively happy,” said Baxter.
“We knew a team like Hanworth never give up – we've played against them many times and all their players will graft until the last minute.
“We knew it wouldn't be an easy game, so I’m really happy.
“We've got players that don't shirk responsibilities and we're more than capable.
“We went 1-0 up and looked comfortable. Hanworth had a chance at the end where Lewis Gallifent made a great save for us, but I thought for the whole 90 minutes we were pretty comfortable.
“I said to Lewis before the game if he kept a clean sheet we would win the game. He made that amazing save with about five minutes to go and we got the win.”
Caleb Wright’s 11th-minute goal proved decisive for the Yellas at Woking Park, and Baxter was pleased that his side were able to score early on against their high-flying opponents.
“It settles you down a bit in a big game like this,” said Baxter.
“Hanworth are on a really good run of form but we knew if we could get in front early they would have to come out.
“We had chances on the break and could have scored a couple more, but we'll take the win.
“I’m a bit disappointed we didn't take one of the other chances because we broke really well, but at times the last touch was a bit too heavy and we just needed to calm down a little bit.
“It was an exciting game with a big crowd and we won – that's the main thing.
“Any points you gain on teams in and around you is vital. When you start playing each other it's really good to get those points – it stretches our gap from the teams below us and it keeps us in touch with Leatherhead as well, which is good.”
Westfield led 1-0 at half-time, and Baxter was happy with how his side saw out the second half.
“At half-time we told the boys to be aware that Hamworth were going to come at us,” said Baxter.
“We wanted to try to play a little bit more football and play into the right areas.
“We seemed to do well and it's just a shame we didn't score another couple.”
Tensions boiled over at the final whistle between the two sets of players, with referee Scott Crowhurst showing Kiye Martin a red card, but Baxter felt passions were always going to run high in an important match towards the top of the league.
“In games like this where there's a lot on the line tensions are a bit higher,” said Baxter.
“Everyone on the sidelines – including myself – wants it a little bit more and it does boil over.
“I think sometimes it's a hard job for the referees to make decisions and it's a shame because we don't want to see one of our players get a red card or an opposition player get a red card for nothing.
“There were no punches thrown or anything – it was handbags and people shouting at each other. It's hard for the referees but it does happen.”
