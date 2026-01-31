Ten-man Westfield won 3-1 at home to Binfield in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
Second-half goals from Tom Dryer, Shamal Edwards and Finn Evans gave the Yellas all three points in front of a crowd of 175 at Woking Park.
The Yellas created the first chance of the afternoon in the fourth minute when Didi Ndombe drove forward into the box and hit a right-foot shot goalwards which was well parried away at his near post by Binfield keeper Coleridge Fubler Junior.
The hosts went close again a minute later when Kyle Bailey’s header went just wide of the near post.
Binfield created their first chance of the afternoon on 12 minutes when Amari Fashanu played a pass inside to Owen Smith, whose shot went over the bar.
Westfield had an excellent chance a minute later when Michael O'Connor drove forward and released Dryer, who chopped back and crossed to John Adebiyi, whose shot back across goal went narrowly wide of the left-hand post.
The visitors nearly took the lead in the 27th minute when Fashanu got on the end of a clipped ball over the top and chopped inside on to his right foot and hit a low shot which was superbly blocked by advancing Westfield keeper Lewis Gallifent.
Binfield had another good chance four minutes later when Lamin Ceesay cut the ball back across the box and Kickie Dzimba’s low finish went just wide of the left-hand post.
The visitors then won a free kick in a dangerous position just outside the box on 35 minutes, and Ceesay’s low effort went just wide of the left-hand post.
The Yellas had a good chance to take the lead in the 43rd minute, when Caleb Wright's shot went just wide of the right-hand post.
Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley made a substitution at half-time, with Evans replacing Ethan Lindo.
The hosts created the first chance of the second half in the 49th minute, but Adebiyi’s header went just wide of the left-hand post.
The Yellas took the lead a minute later when Dryer ran through the visiting defence and hit a low shot which was well blocked by Fubler Junior, but the rebound went back to Dryer who calmly slotted home his second attempt.
Westfield nearly doubled their advantage on 56 minutes when Ndombe was released and entered the box before hitting a left-foot shot which was well blocked by Fubler Junior.
The hosts went close again three minutes later when Manolis Gogonas hit a powerful right-foot shot from just outside the box which was parried away by Fubler Junior.
Crossley made his second substitution of the afternoon in the 66th minute, with Edwards coming on for his Westfield debut and replacing Ndombe.
The Yellas nearly doubled their advantage a minute later when O'Connor hit a powerful shot goalwards which was well parried away by Fubler Junior.
Binfield had a big chance to equalise on 80 minutes, but Ceesay sliced his right-foot finish wide of the near right-hand post.
Crossley then made his third substitution of the afternoon, with Aderi Dede replacing Adebiyi.
Dede nearly made an immediate impact, but his shot went wide of the near left-hand post.
The Yellas went 2-0 up in the 83rd minute when Edwards drove into the box and cut inside on to his right foot and fired his shot into the back of the net for a debut goal.
Westfield were reduced to ten men a minute later when Dryer received a second yellow card for a high foot.
Binfield were awarded a penalty on 87 minutes, and Fashanu sent Gallifent the wrong way from the spot and tucked his penalty into the left-hand corner of the net to make it 2-1.
Crossley then came on in the 90th minute for O'Connor.
The Yellas sealed the win in stoppage time when Evans drove into the box from the left and confidently fired his finish past Fubler Junior.
Next up for Westfield is a home game against Bedfont Sports in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Tuesday, February 3 (7.45pm kick-off).
