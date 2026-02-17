Westfield returned to action in style with a 4-2 win at home to Littlehampton Town in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
Goals from Didi Ndombe (2), John Adebiyi and Finn Evans fired the Yellas to victory in their first match in more than two weeks in front of a crowd of 151 at Woking Park.
The Yellas were quick out of the traps and took the lead in the fifth minute when Ndombe produced a low shot into the bottom left-hand corner of the net past Littlehampton keeper Billy Collings.
The hosts had a big chance to go 2-0 up on 13 minutes when Shamal Edwards did well down the left and cut the ball back to the unmarked Evans, whose low right-foot shot was well blocked by Collings.
The Yellas continued to push and Michael O'Connor drove into the box from the left three minutes later and hit a low shot which was blocked by the advancing Collings.
Westfield then won a free kick in a dangerous position just outside the box in the 17th minute, but John Adebiyi’s low effort went wide of the right-hand post.
Littlehampton had their first shot on target on 19 minutes when Owen Spicer hit a powerful shot from just outside the box which was tipped behind for a corner by Westfield keeper Lewis Gallifent.
The visitors got back on level terms from the resulting corner when Marshall Ball headed home past Gallifent.
The Yellas then nearly regained the lead in the 28th minute when Edwards’ header was well blocked.
Westfield went close again on the half hour mark when Adebiyi and Ndombe played a neat one-two before Adebiyi had two shots blocked in the box.
Littlehampton created a good chance a minute later, when Spicer's header was well held by Gallifent.
The Yellas went close on 41 minutes when Adebiyi whipped in a good cross from the left to Edwards, who couldn't guide his header on target as his effort went over the bar.
Westfield made a dream start to the second half and regained the lead in the 46th minute when Billy Nutbeam delivered an inviting low ball across goal from the left which Adebiyi forced home from close range at the back post.
Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley made his first substitution of the evening on 69 minutes, with Aderi Dede replacing Edwards.
The Yellas went 3-1 up a minute later when Evans got on the end of a clipped ball over the top and drove into the box before thumping a thunderous shot past Collings into the top left-hand corner of the net.
Crossley made his second change in the 75th minute, with Kiye Martin replacing Adebiyi.
Ndombe scored his second of the evening and made it 4-1 three minutes later in emphatic style with a powerful right-foot shot past Collings into the top left-hand corner of the net.
Crossley made his third substitution on 81 minutes, with Nathan Rogers replacing Evans.
Littlehampton pulled a goal back in style in the 83rd minute when David Herbert spotted Gallifent off his line and scored with a superb lob from long range.
Ndombe had a chance to complete his hat-trick two minutes later when he drove into the box, but his low shot was well blocked by Collings.
Crossley made his fourth change on 90th minutes, with Tom Smith replacing Nutbeam.
The Yellas saw out the closing stages professionally as they picked up three more points to aid their promotion push.
Next up for Westfield is a home game against Ascot United in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday, February 21 (3pm kick-off).
