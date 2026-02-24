Westfield earned a fourth successive victory with a hard-fought 3-1 win at home to Egham Town in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
Goals from Manolis Gogonas (2) and Aderi Dede gave the Yellas all three points in front of a crowd of 203 at Woking Park.
The Yellas were quick out of the traps and nearly took the lead in the sixth minute when Billy Nutbeam let fly with a powerful left-foot shot from range which went just over the bar.
Westfield did take the lead two minutes later after a free-flowing move. Didi Ndombe played the ball into Finn Evans, who slipped the ball to Gogonas, who arrowed a superb right-foot finish across goal from a tight angle past Egham keeper Michael Edegbe into the far corner.
The hosts nearly doubled their advantage on 12 minutes when Evans slipped a pass through to Ndombe, but Edegbe was quick off his line and blocked Ndombe's effort.
Egham equalised in the 34th minute when a long throw in found Rayan Djouadj, who produced a looping header into the left-hand corner of the net.
The visitors nearly took the lead a minute later when Connor Cullen was slipped in on goal, but his right-foot shot across goal went wide of the far corner.
The Yellas regained the lead on 38 minutes when the ball fell to Gogonas in the middle of the box and he produced a composed finish past Edegbe.
Egham tried to quickly get back on level terms and Bradley Clayton let fly from outside the box, but his effort was comfortably held by Westfield keeper Lewis Gallifent.
Westfield had a chance to score a third before half-time when the ball fell to Ndombe in the box, but he fired his shot over the bar.
The Yellas created their first chance of the second half in the 53rd minute when John Adebiyi slipped a pass through to Ndombe in the box, who spun sharply and hit his shot just over the bar.
Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley made his first substitution of the evening in the 75th minute, with Dede replacing Shamal Edwards.
Crossley made his second change on 85 minutes, with Tom Smith replacing Evans to provide extra defensive solidity.
The visitors nearly scored a late equaliser in the 87th minute when Omar Rowe's powerful effort was tipped over the bar by Gallifent.
Ndombe almost gave the Yellas some breathing space a minute later when his effort rattled the crossbar.
The hosts had another good chance in stoppage time when Adebiyi slipped in Dede, whose effort was well blocked by Edegbe.
Dede did seal the game in stoppage time when he got the ball in the box and drilled an excellent finish into the bottom right-hand corner of the net to make it 3-1.
Next up for Westfield is a trip to Bognor Regis Town in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday, February 28 (3pm kick-off).
