Westfield returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory at Bedfont Sports in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday.
The Yellas were quick out of the blocks and took the lead in the 16th minute when Trey Masikini played in Michael O’Connor, who rolled the ball into the bottom corner.
The visitors nearly doubled their advantage two minutes later when Manolis Gogonas found Imran Kayani, whose close-range shot was well saved by Bedfont keeper George Douglas.
There wasn’t much goalmouth action in the second half as Westfield comfortably held on to their lead to claim all three points.
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