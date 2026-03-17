Ten-man Westfield lost 3-2 at home to Kingstonian in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
The visitors opened the scoring in the tenth minute when Eddie Simon rounded Westfield keeper Lewis Gallifent and placed the ball into the back of the empty net.
Westfield were reduced to ten men two minutes later when Kyle Bailey was sent off for a last-man challenge on Simon.
The Yellas equalised on 20 minutes when Billy Montague received the ball in the box before slipping it to John Adebiyi, who took a heavy touch before getting a shot away which found the back of the net.
Westfield took the lead in the 67th minute when Billy Nutbeam headed in from close range.
The visitors equalised on 79 minutes when Simon was slipped in and slotted home his second of the afternoon.
Simon completed his hat-trick in the 89th minute to put Kingstonian 3-2 up and give the visitors all three points.
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