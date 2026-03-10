Westfield drew 1-1 at home to Metropolitan Police in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
The Yellas nearly took the lead in the third minute when Manolis Gogonas’ cross found Billy Montague, whose header went narrowly wide.
Westfield did go ahead on 11 minutes when Gogonas’ cross found Finn Evans, who finished excellently.
The hosts almost doubled their advantage in the 39th minute when Montague’s through ball found Evans, whose first shot was blocked before his second was cleared off the line.
Daghan Basaranoglu equalised for the visitors on 78 minutes as honours finished even.
