Westfield conceded two stoppage-time goals as they slipped to an agonising 3-2 defeat at Egham Town in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
The visitors got off to a perfect start and took the lead in the ninth minute when Billy Montague picked out the top corner.
Montague nearly put Westfield 2-0 up on 20 minutes when he headed just over from Kiye Martin’s corner, but the hosts got back on level terms on the half-hour mark through Connor Cullen.
The Yellas regained the lead in the 70th minute through Manolis Gogonas, but two stoppage-time goals from Excellence Muhemba gave the hosts all three points.
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