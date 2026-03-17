Ten-man Westfield won 3-1 at home to Bedfont Sports in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
The Yellas took the lead in the 19th minute when Billy Montague scored from the penalty spot.
The visitors equalised on 37 minutes when Joe Smith’s deflected effort went in off the crossbar.
Westfield regained the lead in the 50th minute when Andy Crossley’s corner found the head of Kyle Bailey, who thumped his header home.
The Yellas were reduced to ten men on 72 minutes when Crossley received a second yellow card, but the visitors were then reduced to ten men ten minutes later when George Frise received a second yellow card for kicking the ball away.
Bedfont were reduced to nine men in the 89th minute when keeper Tyler Tobin was sent off for handling the ball outside the penalty area.
The hosts went 3-1 up in stoppage time when John Adebiyi found the top corner from just outside the box.
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