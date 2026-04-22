Westfield edged out Knaphill 1-0 in the Aldershot Senior Cup semi-finals.
Sekou Toure’s 78th-minute goal was enough to give the visitors the victory and confirm Westfield’s place in the Aldershot Senior Cup final.
The hosts started well and were organised and resolute out of possession, but were handed an early warning on 15 minutes. A routine back pass to Harvey Keogh saw his clearance fall straight to Kiye Martin, but the Knaphill goalkeeper reacted well to stand up and force the effort wide.
Westfield continued to threaten midway through the half. A long ball forward found Finn Evans, who controlled well inside the area and worked space for a shot, but Keogh produced an outstanding stop with an outstretched leg to deny him. The danger was not over, as the rebound fell to Martin, only for Keogh to react again and block at close range as Westfield threatened to break the deadlock.
The visitors went close again shortly afterwards, with Imran Kayani driving in from the right, beating Louis Collins and Jack Baisden before getting a shot away, but Tom Wensley and Dale Burnham combined superbly to block on the line and scramble clear under pressure.
Knaphill’s best moment of the half came late on. Michak Stanic-Stewart drove forward and found Ross Cheek on the edge of the area, whose effort from distance tested Westfield goalkeeper Lewis Gallifent, who initially fumbled before recovering to gather.
The game remained finely balanced after the break, with both sides battling for control.
Knaphill made two substitutions early in the second half, with Ben Mitchell and Olly Woolgar replacing Rami Halloufi and Aidan King, while Westfield made their own adjustment with Kyen Nicholas coming on to add energy in the final third.
There was a brief moment of confusion when Cheek was shown a yellow card and appeared to be directed to the sin bin, before officials clarified that sin bins were not in operation, allowing him to continue.
Westfield’s pressure began to build as the second half wore on, with substitute Toure immediately injecting pace and directness into their attack. He drove at the Knaphill back line and fired over, signalling the growing threat.
Moments later, Toure looked to be in behind once again after controlling a goal kick and breaking down the right, but Wensley recovered superbly to produce a perfectly timed sliding challenge to deny him.
But the reprieve was short-lived for Knaphill.
Westfield recycled possession from that phase, with Andy Crossley picking the ball up centrally and working it wide to Evans. His inviting delivery to the back post was met by Toure, who rose highest to head home on 78 minutes and ultimately decide the tie.
Knaphill responded with real intent and came agonisingly close to forcing a way back into the game. A long throw from Wensley caused problems in the box, and Ross Murdoch did well to hold off his marker before flicking a header against the crossbar, with Westfield scrambling clear.
Tempers flared late on after a robust challenge from Stanic-Stewart on Evans sparked a reaction, with players and staff from both sides involved before the referee restored order. Stanic-Stewart was cautioned for the challenge.
Despite a committed finish and late pressure, Knaphill were unable to find an equaliser, as Westfield held on to secure their place in the final.
By James Carpenter
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.