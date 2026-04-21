Westfield secured a second-place finish in the Isthmian League South Central Division with an exciting 4-2 win at home to Hendon.
Goals from Billy Montague, Imran Kayani, Kyen Nicholas and Caleb Wright fired the Field to victory in front of a crowd of 280 at Woking Park, and confirmed a top-two finish with a game to spare.
The win sealed Westfield’s highest-ever league finish, and with it home advantage going into the end-of-season play-offs.
The visitors, in need of points themselves to secure safety, rarely threatened in a quiet first half.
Westfield took the lead five minutes before the break. Billy Nutbeam laid the ball off for Trey Masikini, whose cross was only half cleared, and Montague was alert inside the six-yard box to poke home the opening goal.
The Field doubled their advantage on 50 minutes when Manolis Gogonas’ cross found the feet of Finn Evans, whose attempted lob was parried by Hendon keeper Joshua Strizovic, and Kayani headed home.
Westfield went 3-0 up in the 61st minute when KJ Osu’s cross was headed across goal by Aderi Dede and Nicholas finished at the second time of asking.
It seemed plain sailing for Westfield at that point, but the visitors rallied and late headers from Dave Diedhiou and Sam Shaban made it 3-2 and set up a tense finish.
The home side sealed all three points deep into stoppage time when Kyle Bailey laid the ball off to Wright, who curled home the goal of the match into the top left-hand corner to make it 4-2.
Westfield will travel to Moneyfields in their final game of the regular Isthmian League South Central Division season on Saturday, April 25 (3pm kick-off) before hosting fifth-placed AFC Portchester at Woking Park in their play-off semi-final on Wednesday, April 29 (7.45pm kick-off).
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