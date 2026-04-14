Westfield continued their good form as they beat Fareham Town 1-0 on Saturday to earn a third successive victory in the Isthmian League South Central Division and extend their unbeaten run in the league to six games.
A windswept Woking Park was the venue for a game in which the Field needed the points to secure home advantage in the end-of-season play-offs, and the already-relegated Fareham Town were playing for pride.
In the first half there was little by way of chances, Manolis Gogonas going close early on after a well-worked move.
However, the deadlock was broken just seconds before the interval, the aforementioned Gogonas with a throw into the box which was flicked on by Caleb Wright at the near post and powerfully headed home by Billy Nutbeam.
The second half was much of the same, lots of the ball for the Field but the tricky surface and blustery conditions made it hard to create any proper chances.
It finished 1-0 to the hosts, who now need just one point from their last two league games to secure a home play-off semi-final.
By Theo Powell
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