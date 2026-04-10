Westfield assistant manager Jake Baxter praised his side’s performance after they won 3-1 at home to ten-man Raynes Park Vale in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
Goals from Jean-Pascale Trey Masikini, Michael O’Connor and Billy Montague fired the Yellas to a comfortable victory at Woking Park which confirmed their place in the play-offs at the end of the season.
“We were back to winning quite comfortably,” said Baxter.
“Raynes Park Vale went down to ten men, but to be fair to them they didn't give up – they huffed and puffed. Trevan Robinson is a good player and ended up getting a goal which they probably deserved in the end.
“At the start of the season we set out to get in the play-offs. We’re really happy we've done it with a few games to spare.
“Seven or eight games ago we were in the hunt to possibly win the league, which would have been an amazing achievement for us.
“Congratulations to Leatherhead, who have been really good all season and deserved to win the league.
“We stumbled a little bit. I don't think there was pressure on us because no one thought we would win the league.
“It was very important for us to get the play-offs sorted. Our aim now is to finish as high as we can and get a home draw in the play-offs, which would be very good for the club and the players.”
Westfield led 1-0 at half-time, and Baxter was pleased that his side kept their levels up in the second half to run out comfortable winners.
“The message at half-time was to kill the game off,” said Baxter. “We wanted to get another goal and not give Raynes Park Vale chances. They ended up scoring, but we were 3-0 up by then.”
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