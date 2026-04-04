Westfield won 3-1 at home to ten-man Raynes Park Vale in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
Goals from Jean-Pascale Trey Masikini, Michael O’Connor and Billy Montague fired the Yellas to victory in front of a crowd of 241 at Woking Park.
The visitors had the first effort at goal of the afternoon in the fourth minute when Jamie Splatt’s wind-assisted free kick was comfortably held by Yellas keeper Lewis Gallifent.
Westfield nearly took the lead in the 15th minute when Masikini’s curling right-foot shot was parried away by Raynes Park Vale keeper Marcus Hill.
The hosts went close again four minutes later when Finn Evans drove into the box and passed the ball to Montague, who then found Imran Kayani, but Kayani’s shot was well parried away by Hill at his near post.
Splatt tried his luck from distance for Raynes Park Vale on 24 minutes, but his effort went well over the bar.
The visitors had a glorious chance to take the lead in the 27th minute when Trevan Robinson broke Westfield’s offside trap and was through one-on-one with Gallifent, but Robinson’s tame finish was comfortably saved by Westfield’s keeper.
The Yellas took the lead in spectacular style a minute later when Masikini’s spectacular free kick from distance found the top right-hand corner of the net.
The visitors nearly got back on level terms on 33 minutes when Ibra Sekajja fired his effort just over the bar.
Westfield nearly scored a second in the 36th minute when Billy Nutbeam’s volley from the edge of the box went just over the bar.
The Yellas went close again on 43 minutes when Caleb Wright’s close-range effort was well held by Hill.
Westfield created the first clear-cut chance of the second half in the 51st minute when Masikini cut the ball back to Montague, whose low effort was smartly held by Hill.
The visitors were reduced to ten men a minute later when Jamal Abubakari was sent off after kicking Evans in the head.
The Yellas doubled their advantage on 63 minutes when O’Connor was played in on goal and confidently slotted his finish past Hill.
The hosts won a penalty in the 66th minute when Evans was fouled in the box. Montague stepped up from the spot and fired his penalty into the left-hand corner of the net to make it 3-0.
Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley made a double change on 70 minutes, with Aderi Dede and Kyen Nicholas replacing Montague and Masikini.
The Yellas nearly scored a fourth in the 79th minute when Evans nodded the ball down to Dede, whose low effort from the edge of the box was well held by Hill.
The visitors pulled a goal back on 87 minutes when Robinson tapped home at the back post.
Next up for Westfield is a trip to Hanworth Villa in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Monday, April 6 (3pm kick-off).
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