Westfield produced a fine performance to earn an excellent 2-1 win at Leatherhead in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
The hosts took the lead in the 42nd minute through Lukas-Franzen Jones’ goal, but the Yellas turned the match around in the second half thanks to goals from Tobi Adaje and John Adebiyi.
Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley was delighted with the win.
“I thought it was a competitive game,” said Crossley.
“I think we deserved the win.
“We battled hard and got ourselves into the game in the second half.
“I’m really pleased with the boys – they competed well all across the pitch.”