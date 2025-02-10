Westfield produced a fine performance to earn an excellent 2-1 win at Leatherhead in the Isthmian League South Central Division.

The hosts took the lead in the 42nd minute through Lukas-Franzen Jones’ goal, but the Yellas turned the match around in the second half thanks to goals from Tobi Adaje and John Adebiyi.

Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley was delighted with the win.

“I thought it was a competitive game,” said Crossley.

Tobi Adaje scored Westfield’s equaliser (Photo: Westfield FC) (Westfield FC)

“I think we deserved the win.

“We battled hard and got ourselves into the game in the second half.

“I’m really pleased with the boys – they competed well all across the pitch.”