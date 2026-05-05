Westfield regained the Aldershot Senior Cup with a 1-0 win against ten-man Yateley United in the final.
Trey Masikini’s first-half goal fired the Field to victory at Aldershot Town’s EBB Stadium.
Yateley had the first attempt at goal of the evening in the 12th minute when Tyler Robinson received the ball in the box and fired his left-footed effort over the bar.
Westfield took the lead on 19 minutes when Tom Smith played the ball out to Masikini on the left-hand side, and Masikini cut inside and curled his right-footed effort into the far corner past Yateley keeper Henry Pidgeon.
The Field appealed for a penalty in the 31st minute when Masikini went down in the box, but referee David Johnston wasn’t interested and waved the appeals away.
Yateley nearly got back on level terms on 37 minutes when Robinson flicked his header just wide of the far post.
Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley had to make an enforced substitution in the 39th minute, with Billy Montague replacing the injured Didi Ndombe.
The Field could have doubled their advantage on 42 minutes when Manolis Gogonas’ ball over the top sent Michael O’Connor through on goal, but Pidgeon was off his line quickly to block O’Connor’s effort.
Yateley had a chance to equalise in first-half stoppage time when Nathan Connolly received the ball just outside the box, but Connolly hit his effort straight at Westfield keeper Lewis Gallifent.
Yateley had one more chance before half-time when Callum Wright got in behind Westfield’s defence and clipped his effort just over the bar.
Westfield had the first opportunity of the second half in the 51st minute when Kiye Martin slipped an excellent pass through to Aderi Dede in the box, and Dede’s powerful shot was parried behind by Pidgeon.
The Field went close again from the resulting corner when Gogonas drilled his effort into the side netting.
Westfield had another chance on 55 minutes when Dede got in behind the Yateley defence and laid the ball back to Martin, who clipped his right-footed effort just over the bar.
Yateley nearly got back on level terms in the 62nd minute when a free-flowing move ended with Alex Bourne backheeling the ball to Robinson on the edge of the box, but Robinson blazed his effort well over the bar.
The Field made their second substitution of the evening on 66 minutes, with Jack Knight replacing Crossley. Westfield made a double change three minutes later, with KJ Osu and Sekou Toure replacing Kyle Bailey and Martin.
Yateley were reduced to ten men in the 73rd minute when Lewis Wilson was sent off for a late challenge on Knight.
Westfield nearly doubled their advantage on 82 minutes when Toure let fly from outside the box, but his right-footed effort went well over the bar.
The Field went close again a minute later when a free-flowing move saw Osu fire a pass through to Knight in the box, and Knight squared the ball to Dede, whose effort went just wide of the left-hand post.
Westfield had another opportunity in the 86th minute when Montague drove forward to the edge of the box and curled his right-footed effort just over the bar.
Crossley made his fifth and final substitution of the evening a minute later, with Billy Nutbeam replacing Masikini.
Yateley nearly equalised in the first minute of stoppage time when Harry Hamblin’s free kick found Callum Scott, who drilled his effort against the left-hand post.
The Field managed to see out the final few minutes of stoppage time as they regained the Aldershot Senior Cup.
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