Westfield beat AFC Portchester on penalties after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw to reach the Isthmian League South Central Division play-off final.
The home side held their nerve to win 7-6 on penalties in their play-off semi-final in front of a record crowd of 563 at Woking Park and book their place in the final.
The Field made a dream start and took the lead in the opening minute through Imran Kayani.
Portchester got back on level terms on three minutes through Ryan Pennery’s penalty.
The game settled down after the fast start, and the two sides remained locked on level terms at 1-1 at half-time.
Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley made his first substitution of the evening in the 55th minute, with Aderi Dede replacing Kiye Martin.
The Field thought they had regained the lead on the hour mark when Dede scored, but the goal was disallowed for offside.
Crossley made his second change of the evening on 65 minutes, with Didi Ndombe replacing Kayani.
The home side were awarded a penalty in the 75th minute, but Bill Montague missed from the spot.
Neither side were able to find a late winner, with Westfield going through to the play-off final on penalties.
Crossley was delighted to reach the final.
“I thought we played quite well in terms of dealing with the pitch,” said Crossley.
“We had a couple of really good chances to kill the game. It was obviously unfortunate for Bill to miss the penalty, and then Finn Evans had a really good chance.
“Portchester had a couple of half-chances but I think we had the clearer chances in the game.
“Penalties are about holding your nerve. I’m really proud of the boys. I think it doesn’t really matter how you get there you’ve just got to try to get through these games.”
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