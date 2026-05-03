Ten-man Westfield agonisingly missed out on promotion as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Hanworth Villa in the Isthmian League South Central Division play-off final.
Goals from George Wells and Jack Timberlake fired the visitors to victory in front of a record crowd of 1,497 at Woking Park and sealed their promotion to Step 3 football.
The game got off to a tight start, but it burst into life in the 14th minute when referee Jamie Stevenson awarded the visitors a penalty for handball. Hanworth Villa captain Wells stepped up from the spot a minute later and slotted his left-footed penalty into the bottom right-hand corner of the net past Westfield keeper Lewis Gallifent.
The visitors nearly doubled their advantage on 24 minutes when Liam Ferdinand’s backheel released Ben Geraghty, who thundered his right-footed effort against the underside of the crossbar.
Hanworth Villa had another chance in the 33rd minute when Remi Onabanjo’s cross from the left found Ferdinand, whose header was just off target.
Westfield won a free kick in a promising position on 44 minutes, but Didi Ndombe fired his right-footed effort just over the bar.
The visitors had the first opportunity of the second half in the 53rd minute when the ball broke to Ben Mulley on the edge of the box, but he dragged his right-footed shot wide of the left-hand post.
The Field were reduced to ten men on 57 minutes when Max Meaton received a second yellow card for pulling back Brandon Chebby. The resulting free kick from Brandon Curtis was well held by Gallifent.
Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley made his first substitution of the afternoon on the hour mark, with Aderi Dede replacing Imran Kayani.
Hanworth Villa nearly doubled their advantage in the 65th minute when Curtis’ corner found Wells, whose header was smartly held by Gallifent.
The visitors did go 2-0 up on 70 minutes when a corner from the right fell to Mulley and Mulley helped the ball on to Timberlake, who scrambled his finish past Gallifent from close range.
Crossley then made a double change, with Kyen Nicholas and Kj Osu replacing Michael O’Connor and Ndombe.
Hanworth Villa had a glorious chance to go 3-0 up in the 78th minute when Ferdinand picked out Timberlake in the box, but Timberlake fired his left-footed effort well over the bar.
The visitors went close again on 82 minutes when Wells’ close-range effort forced a superb reaction save from Gallifent at point-blank range.
Hanworth Villa had another chance to score a third in stoppage time when Timberlake drove forward down the right and cut the ball back to Ferdinand, whose right-footed effort was well held by Gallifent from close range.
The Field continued to plug away and look for a way back into the game, but the visitors managed the game well and saw out the final moments of stoppage time as they held on to seal their promotion to Step 3 football.
Westfield will remain in Step 4 next season in the Isthmian League South Central Division after a superb 2025-26 campaign which saw the Field finish in second place in the league.
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