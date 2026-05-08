Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley admitted he was gutted after his side slipped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Hanworth Villa in the Isthmian League South Central Division play-off final.
The Field enjoyed an impressive campaign as they finished second in the league, but they missed out on promotion with defeat in the play-off final in front of a record crowd of 1,497 at Woking Park.
George Wells gave the visitors the lead from the penalty spot in the 15th minute, and Westfield were reduced to ten men on 57 minutes when Max Meaton received a second yellow card. Jack Timberlake scored Hanworth Villa’s second in the 70th minute.
“Unfortunately, it wasn't to be,” said Crossley.
“It was a really good season but we didn't quite turn up as much as we normally do.
“It’s disappointing. Whether it was the occasion or we were a bit unlucky, there are no excuses.
“The goal going against us in the first half unsettled us a little bit, and going down to ten men wasn't ideal.
“To be honest, we didn't really look like scoring.
“Normally we have quite a few chances in games but I can't count that many clear-cut chances we had.
“Hanworth Villa are a good side and have some experienced defenders. I think it showed. They managed the game really well and when they got their lead I couldn't see us scoring. We tried a few things off the bench to try to have an impact.
“I’m absolutely gutted because I think over the course of the season we did enough to get promoted, but at the end of the day play-offs are a one-off game.
“We didn't get the rub of the green but it is what it is. We had a good season but it’s a shame we didn't manage to make the most of it.
“It was a great day for the club and it would have been a spectacular day had we gone up, but it’s one of those things. Unfortunately, you can't win them all. We have to take our medicine.
“Hanworth Villa have done enough to get over the line and good luck to them next season.
“It didn't quite click for us in the final third.
“We had a gameplan. We knew how Hanworth Villa were going to set up and thought we would have some opportunities, but there was a lack of quality at times.
“We panicked a little bit on the ball. We don't normally panic.
“The message at half-time was to stay in the game for as long as possible.
“I think we were well in it. There wasn't a lot in the first half. Hanworth Villa were one goal up and maybe just about deserved it, but there wasn't a lot in it.
“It was one of those days where we didn't get chances, unfortunately.
“It comes down to little moments and when you get a team like Hanworth Villa who have got that much experience at the back you're really up against it when you go one goal down.
“I told the players after the game to keep their heads up and be proud of what they've done.
“This will be a good learning experience for quite a few of the boys. They'll have other opportunities.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.