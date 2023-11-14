Westfield boss Ian Selley was disappointed after his side’s 4-2 defeat at Hanworth Villa last Saturday (November 11) – despite being without six of his senior players for the Pitching In Isthmian League South Central Division tussle.
Tuesday 14th November 2023 2:00 pm
Ian Selley (News & Mail)
