TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR Legends will play a charity match against a Westfield Select XI at Woking Park on Sunday, September 10 – and the organiser has revealed it has been in the offing for two years.
Teddy Sheringham, Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock, Pascal Chimbonda, Mark Falco and David Howells are among the big names set to line up for Spurs in the game that kicks off at 1pm.
The Westfield side will include former Woking boss Alan Dowson, who is now manager of Dartford, and Martin Tyler, the legendary commentator who served as Dowson’s assistant at Kingfield and is part of his backroom team at the Darts.
Also turning out for the Yellows will be the club’s first-team gaffer Ian Selley, the ex-Arsenal player.
The gates will open at 11am and admission for adults is £10. Children and concessions can watch for free.
All profits from the match will go to charities The Anthony Nolan Trust and the Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation.
The Anthony Nolan Trust describes itself as “the charity that makes lifesaving connections between patients in need and incredible strangers ready to donate their stem cells”.
The Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation was established in memory of ex-Tottenham full-back and Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh, who died, aged just 49, after going into sudden cardiac arrest.
The foundation “campaigns for legislative change on the installation of automated external defibrillators within health and sports facilities, while raising awareness of cardiac arrest and delivering CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training”.
In addition to the action on the pitch, there will be a raffle and a memorabilia auction.
The match has been organised by Martin Powell, who told the News & Mail: “I’ve been talking with Howellsy for a couple years about getting a game on, so I’m really pleased to get it over the line.
“I’m looking forward to it immensely. And I’m really chuffed that we can help raise money towards a couple of charities close to both of us, as Justin Edinburgh played with Howellsy, and my brother Dave is running a marathon this year for The Anthony Nolan trust.
“Hopefully we’ll get a good turnout of supporters as we have some big names expected from Spurs – Razor, Teddy, Howellsy, Mark Falco and, most importantly, Charlie Edinburgh, Justin’s son, which is fantastic for his dad’s charity.
“For our Westfield side we have a host of legends from the club’s past and also some good friends of the club, such as Sells, Dowse, Martin Tyler Gary McDonald and Phil Parsons, chief executive of Southampton FC.
“Big thanks to Howellsy for helping organise the day, my mum and dad and all the other committee members at the club, and sponsors Boz’s Fruit & Veg and Sharrd Energy Services Ltd.
“Please come and enjoy the day and I’ll see you all in the bar, after we win, for a drink.”